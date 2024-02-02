ENGIE fronts public hearing over Hills of Gold wind farm

"For years there has been consultation happening, with landowners, with neighbours, First Nations, with the wider community, by both ENGIE and previous to us our partners at Someva, as well as the formal community consultative committee which ran for over three years .. we've held a range of information sessions, not just here in Nundle but we've been at Hanging Rock, and held multiple sessions at Crawney and we've also held a session at Wallabadah," Head of Stakeholder Relations for ENGIE, Jacqui Niemand told the hearing.