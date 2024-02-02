ENGIE fronts public hearing over Hills of Gold wind farm

The public is being reminded that its not too late to have a say on the proposed Hills of Gold wind farm.
Two days of public hearings have wrapped up in Nundle, as the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) considers whether to approve the project.
Landholders, some opposed, some for the project, local sporting clubs, a representative from the Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure, and a spokesperson from Tamworth Regional Council, as well as representatives from proponents ENGIE, spoke at the hearing on Thursday and Friday.
During the hearing on Friday, commissioner Duncan Marshall AM, spoke of some concern in the community over the consultation process for the project.
"For years there has been consultation happening, with landowners, with neighbours, First Nations, with the wider community, by both ENGIE and previous to us our partners at Someva, as well as the formal community consultative committee which ran for over three years .. we've held a range of information sessions, not just here in Nundle but we've been at Hanging Rock, and held multiple sessions at Crawney and we've also held a session at Wallabadah," Head of Stakeholder Relations for ENGIE, Jacqui Niemand told the hearing.
"There has been calls on us and some debate around holding a public meeting and there was reference yesterday to the last public meeting held in this hall about the project that we attended as project proponents was back in 2018.
"I was quite clear when this last request came to us formally, that our team, I was not going to jeopardise the safety of intimidation of our team to attend one of those events again, and hence why we made very much a stand around having information sessions, and have a more drop-in style approach to encourage open information."
Ms Niemand said the company had also conducted a survey of local business owners along the transport route and set up a community information hub to provide a space where people could seek out information.
There have also been calls for more turbines to be removed from the project by some in the community.
"Like farmers there is economies of scale, and so it would put pressure on the project by removing more turbines, there's no getting around that," ENGIE Australia and New Zealand's Scott de Keizer told the hall.
"With the structure in place for the project, it's associated to the capital investment value of the project, and if we reduce that value we reduce the contributions that the project can make and that contribution is part of the enhancement fund, the VPA, that's been structure.
"So that there is a broad reduction in its impact .. you know, how many houses we can give power through green electricity, impact to how many jobs we can create, impact to how much money we can pump in the economy through direct and indirect reasons, so it flows all the way through."
Business owner and Nundle resident Megan Trousdale told the meeting on Thursday if the project is approved she could be forced to shut up shop.
"If Hills of Gold is approved we will need to close our store and seek income elsewhere," she said.
"This undoes everything we've worked for, for 25 years."
More than 50 speakers registered to have their say at the hearing, which wrapped up on Friday.
The deadline for written submissions is 5pm Monday, February 12, 2024.
