Nemingha students return to class to discover a cool surprise

Not every student is excited to start a new year, but the children of Nemingha Public School were happy to return and to discover the school's covered outdoor learning area (COLA) had been completed during the break.
The school's principal Skye David said the new facility would provide the children with access to new under-cover basketball and netball court areas.
"The area is fantastic, about 45 metres by 23m, and the children are really excited to start using it," she said.
"The school now has a terrific facility where we can not only play sport, but it's also a sunsafe area for them to play in break times, or if it's a wet day.
"While the school fits into our hall, and we have other smaller COLA areas, we can also now hold outdoor assemblies and Easter hat parades in the new COLA."
Mrs Davis said the facility was funded through an Education department grant and with assistance from the school's P and C group.
Nemingha Public students in Years 1 to 6 returned to school on Thursday, February 1, while the new Kindergarten class will start on Monday, February 5.
This year the school will have about 210 enrolments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.