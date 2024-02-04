The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Liverpool Plains Military Tattoo back again in 2024

By Newsroom
February 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's Military Tattoo is being held on March 9. Picture supplied.
This year's Military Tattoo is being held on March 9. Picture supplied.

If you have been dreaming of a Celtic country experience, you won't have to travel far with the Liverpool Plains Military Tattoo on again on Saturday, March 9 in Quirindi.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.