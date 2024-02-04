Liverpool Plains Military Tattoo back again in 2024

If you have been dreaming of a Celtic country experience, you won't have to travel far with the Liverpool Plains Military Tattoo on again on Saturday, March 9 in Quirindi.
This will be the fifth time the event has been held and the afternoon and evening activities are sure to entertain everyone.
"We are very lucky to have a number of high-quality pipe bands and Celtic performers joining us for the event," mayor Doug Hawkins said.
"We are thrilled that they will be doing individual performances as well as a combined show.
"It is incredible to watch and will transport you straight into the Scottish Highlands for the evening."
The pipe bands are coming from both NSW and QLD with 40 pipers already confirmed to perform together on the night. There will be dancers and the Mad Kelpie Celtic folk band to entertain the crowds.
As part of the event, there will be a community market and council are currently seeking interest from market businesses and food vendors to take part. Any businesses interested can contact council at council@liverpoolplains.nsw.gov.au
The Military Tattoo has free entry and will be held at the Longfield Oval on Henry St. The market will kick off at 5pm with musical entertainment starting at 5.30pm and the pipe band performances at 7pm.
'There will be lots on offer for everyone to enjoy at this year's Liverpool Plains Military Tattoo. Over 25 market stalls have already signed up and we will have free facepainting for the kids, a fun Celtic-themed photo booth and a fantastic firework display," Cr Hawkins said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs and sit under the stars and enjoy the event.
