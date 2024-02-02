Message from Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb

What a great start to 2024 we have had with a fantastic 52nd Toyota Country Music Festival, Tamworth.
There have been positive comments all 'round - from artists to venue operators, retailers and hospitality businesses.
It's clear that our visitor numbers have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels - and our local economy is the big winner.
I know one business made the comment that the 10 days of the Festival in January is the equivalent of almost two months of trading at other times of the year.
All the numbers we measure certainly stacked up this year.
We had more than the usual number of pre-bookings for Festival camping - with there being such an increase in demand that there were areas in the Carter Street precinct with tents and caravans which had not been used in some years.
We had an increase in buskers - more than 370 registrations.
There were sellout shows at a range of venues. A big thanks to all those who contributed to such success.
As you probably know, ours is a very unique event with no single owner - there are hundreds of stakeholders who put in some amazing efforts to ensure the success of what is our nation's largest country music celebration.
I can't wait to see or visitors back for the 53rd Festival in 2025 from January 17 to 26.
I want to congratulate the residents from around our region who were recognised at Australia Day Awards at Tamworth, Manilla and Barraba.
While they represent a wide age range and have had many different life experiences, they all share a passion for helping others.
They are truly at the heart of what makes our region a great place to call home.
