There's plenty to look forward to in 2024

What a difference a week makes around town.
This time last week we were seeing the last of the crowds disappear from the festival. Tents were coming down, pubs were celebrating with just one final gig - or two - and motels and camp grounds were emptying as festival goers headed home, back to their regular lives.
By Monday night all the infrastructure had come down and the streets were back open; it was eerily quiet.
But this week was a big week for some. I am talking of course about back to school.
For parents it's about early nights, and school lunches. Good luck with that. I have found a vegemite sandwich is as good as anything.
As for those without kids - at least kids going back to school - it was more about settling back into the routine of a new year. Out with the old in with the new, right?
I must admit I spent a good deal of January cleaning out cupboards, and just 'organising'.
Is it sad when the highlight of your weekend is putting up a key holder? And when I look at that third draw down in the kitchen and it's as neat as neat can possibly be, I feel somewhat fulfilled?
Anyway, I digress.
Taste Tamworth is coming up fast.
On Friday, council and the Dungowan Brewery unveiled 'Brews, Bites and Beats', which will join a host of events as part of the festival in April. So keep an eye out for that one.
The Manilla Show kicks off in early March.
And if you are into horse events, the Nutrien Equine Classic Campdraft and Sale is happening at AELEC until the 11th of February.
Otherwise, stay cool. Curl up in the aircon with a good book or movie, and enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor The Northern Daily Leader
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.