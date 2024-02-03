Sporting precinct a step closer with key ceremony

FANCY a game of netball on the old Newell Highway?
That will be a reality within 12 months, thanks to an innovative upgrade of the Ron Harborne Oval.
Moree Plains Shire Council general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said new netball courts being built on the site will be raised 1.2 metres, using compaction material taken from the old highway.
Engineers for council worked with Transport NSW on the courts' design, which involved excavating some of the material under the old highway and recycling it for compaction of the area.
"This is a great innovation," Mr Tytherleigh said. "It means the courts will be raised, substantially reducing flood damage."
The courts' surface will be made from a polymer material, making it slip resistant and of a standard needed to host competitive games.
On Thursday, February 1 councillors, key stakeholders and Mayor Mark Johnson along with deputy Mayor Susannah Pearse took part in a sod-turning ceremony to mark the start of capital works to turn the oval site into a $1.5 million sporting precinct.
Work on stage one of the project is expected to be completed within 12 months, Mr Tytherleigh said.
A 400-metre athletics tracks will be completed within six months, allowing the club to host regional games.
An extension to the car park will be completed, along with renovations to the existing clubhouse.
Once complete, the sporting precinct will include a BMX bike track, a fifth oval, three new junior cricket pitches, full-sized AFL field, bicycle parking and additional lighting for evening cricket matches.
The site is currently home to four sporting clubs in Moree.
"This is a tremendous facility to have in the centre of town, particularly for young people," Mr Tytherleigh said.
"By having this vision, this allows us to apply for more grants, to expand the precinct and make it world class."
The oval's upgrade has been in progress since 2019, with a lighting upgrade on the cricket pitch.
Funds for some of the upgrades have come from council as well as the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF4).
In March last year, NSW Sport and Recreation chipped in with a $200,000 grant for environmental works and clean up costs to accommodate the fifth oval.
