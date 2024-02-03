Owner fined, dog destroyed after unprovoked attack in street

A dog, which escaped its yard and attacked another dog as it was being walked in Gunnedah, has been euthanised.
Two women were also injured after falling to the ground while trying to fend off the attacking animal.
The incident happened when three women were walking two male dogs on leads along Beulah Street, on Saturday, January 27, and three dogs escaped the yard of a nearby home.
One of the escaped animals attacked one of the dogs on a lead, causing it minor injuries.
The dog attack was reported to Gunnedah Shire Council on the following Monday, and Compliance Officers commenced an investigation.
On Wednesday, January 31, a further report was received about a dog escaping from the same yard and attacking a dog that was being walked on a lead along Beulah Street.
Later that day, council's compliance officers seized a three-year-old Sharpei x Cattle Dog from the home.
The owner was subsequently fined $1320, and elected to have the dog humanely euthanised by a veterinarian.
It the owner had chosen not to have the dog put down, it could have been declared a 'dangerous dog'.
The owner of two dogs that escaped the yard at the same time as each attack, but were not involved, was issued with fines totalling $440 and is subject to an Order from Council to erect fencing that prevents the dogs escaping the property.
Council's Manager of Community Safety Wade Berryman said it is imperative that dog owners take responsibility for ensuring that their pets cannot escape their yard by jumping, climbing, or digging out.
"Any dog is capable of attacking, biting, or harassing other animals and people that are going about their business in public places," Mr Berryman said.
"Similarly, dog owners should not deliberately release their dogs from their yard at any time of the day or night to roam uncontrolled and unsupervised defecating, knocking over bins, and generally disturbing the neighbourhood.
"Dogs that are not under control in public places, will be seized and as well as any Council fees and charges applicable, fines may be issued."
