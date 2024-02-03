New play equipment has something for everybody

The playground at Kitchener Park in Gunnedah has received an upgrade to include new play equipment with accessible ramps, an inclusive swing set, new connecting pathways to the amenities block, BBQ and a shaded seating area.
The project was jointly funded by Gunnedah Shire Council and the NSW Government through the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's Everyone Can Play Grant Program that aims to assist Councils in designing and constructing or upgrading existing play spaces to be more inclusive and accessible.
Everyone Can Play is a $20 million commitment to inclusive play spaces. Together with the NSW Government, Gunnedah Shire Council is delivering infrastructure that is essential for communities, increasing access to open space with the NSW Government contributing $68,000 to the Kitchener Park Everyone Can Play program.
The new playground at Kitchener Park creates a welcoming, safe and accessible space for the community to enjoy. The playground also complements the Livvi's Place Inclusive Playground in Wolseley Park.
The new playground was designed by Stewart Surveys and was constructed by Daracon Group.
Council would like to urge users to be mindful of the freshly laid turf surrounding the playground and allow it time to establish.
