The Northern Daily Leader
New play equipment has something for everybody

By Newsroom
February 3 2024 - 4:30pm
The new inclusive playground at Kitchener Park. Picture supplied.
The playground at Kitchener Park in Gunnedah has received an upgrade to include new play equipment with accessible ramps, an inclusive swing set, new connecting pathways to the amenities block, BBQ and a shaded seating area.

