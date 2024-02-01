Tough break for Henderson as he chases NRL dream at Raiders

Farrer alum Charlie Henderson has suffered an injury setback in his debut season at the Raiders.
The 18-year-old playmaker fractured his right arm at training three weeks ago, meaning he was ineligible for selection for Canberra's SG Ball Cup season opener against his former club Newcastle at Raiders Belconnen on Saturday, February 3.
On the plus side, the Dungowan export survived a series of player cuts to make the SG Ball squad after relocating to the nation's capital upon completion of high school late last year.
"I just got it [the arm] caught in a tackle and it twisted the wrong way," he said, adding: "It's not a terrible break - it only went halfway in."
Henderson - a member of Werris Creek's premiership-winning under-18 side last year - hopes a CT scan on Monday will show that fracture has healed so he can resume full-contact training.
He hopes to be available for selection for a round three away clash against the Sharks on February 17.
"Obviously it's pretty disappointing - seeing how I'd done the whole pre-season and worked hard," he said.
Henderson, who turns 19 next month, will juggle his Raiders commitments with a double degree in psychology and business at the University of Canberra. He is also working part-time as a teacher's aide.
At the Raiders he has joined his playmaker elder brother, Mitchell, who is still eligible to play Jersey Flegg in 2024 but hopes to see more NSW Cup action after playing one game in 2023.
In December, 2023, the Leader revealed that Mitchell - who joined Canberra from Newcastle mid last season - was training with the Raiders' NRL squad.
