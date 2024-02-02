Families counting the rising cost of education

Term 1 of the 2024 school year has begun, and I'm sure parents right across our region were happy to see their kids off to school this week.
It's been a hot summer at home for our kids, and no doubt they've missed their friends and teachers and have been excited to get back into the classroom.
I know it's a very special day for several parents in the region who will have waved off their child for the first day of kindergarten - a day of mixed emotions for mum and dad.
It's also a big day for this year's year 12 students as the countdown begins to the end of their schooling careers. The hard work starts now, and I wish you good luck for the year.
I wish every student in the Tamworth electorate the very best of luck for the school year. No doubt it will be a year of challenges and adversity, but it will also be one of reward and positivity.
As the school year begins, I'm deeply disappointed that Labor have axed the popular Back to School vouchers. The vouchers gave parents three $50 vouchers per child to go towards school supplies.
This was so important to many families because the cost of buying a new pair of school shoes, along with the necessary stationery and uniforms can really add up.
That $150 reprieve per child meant a lot, and it's deeply disappointing that the Labor Government have scrapped the scheme at a time when families are really feeling the pinch.
This latest cut is on top of cuts to the First Lap, Creative Kids and Active Kids vouchers, as well as the scrapping of the Regional Seniors Travel Card.
It's deeply disappointing that the Labor Government are coming after your hip pocket at a time when we can least afford it, and I'm calling on them to come to the table with some meaningful cost of living relief.
I'll continue pushing for our families, because our kids are the future, and we need to look after them.
In the meantime, I'd life to remind motorists that the return of the school year brings with it the return of school zones.
Please adhere to the road rules around our schools. This is particularly important with a new year of kindergarten kids running around.
Wishing you all the best for the fortnight ahead, and if there's anything I can do to assist you, please do not hesitate to contact me.
