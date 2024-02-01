The first day of school is even better when it's your birthday

THE FIRST day of big school can be a scary time for some kids, but when it's also your birthday it can be a day full of excitement.
Kindy kid Stella Morris celebrated her birthday and her first day at Calrossy Anglican School on Thursday, February 1, 2024.
Stella was alongside a flurry of other excited students who marked their first day of big school at the William Cowper campus in Moore Creek.
The students spent time becoming acquainted with their new classrooms, meeting their peers, and chatting with their teachers.
Outside the kids spent time playing in the sand pit, while inside activities included making collages, colouring in, and playing games with their new friends.
The students will call the William Cowper campus home until the end of Year 9, before transitioning to the senior campus, located on Brisbane Street, for their final years of schooling.
