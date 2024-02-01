Little kids take big step on first day of school in Tamworth

There was plenty of excitement, and maybe a few tears, as Tamworth's smallest residents marked their first day of school.
More than 50 kindergarten students started their school journey at Oxley Vale Public School on Thursday, February 1, 2024.
The first few hours of the next years of their lives started with play-based learning, mingling with their peers, and meeting their new teachers.
Kindy teacher Nikki Moxon told the Leader there were a few tears at drop-off time, but the students were excited to be at school.
"They seem pretty keen and ready," she said.
As their first school day went on, the students took part in games out in the playground, chalk drawing, reading, and counting.
Ms Moxon, who has been a kindergarten teacher for about eight years, said she loved being a part of the kids' first day of school.
"You see the most growth and development," she said.
"They're just beautiful little babies who then turn into responsible students.
"It's lovely to see them grow from the start."
The cohort is one of the larger groups the school has seen in recent years, with 58 kinder kids enrolled at the school for 2024.
