Flashback Friday | 1986 and 1987

We're back in the 1980s, this time checking in on the year 1986 and 1987.
Among the interesting trivia facts about the years.
Channel 10's popular serial, Neighbours, the show which launched the careers of Kylie Minogue, Margo Robbie and Guy Pearce to name just a few, first aired on January 20, 1986 and went on to dominate the 7pm week night timeslot for many years.
In February 1986, Skyhooks lead guitarist Red Symons signed on to Hey Hey It's Saturday to judge the show's contentious Red Faces segment for amateur entertainers.
Australia's classic movie, Crocodile Dundee, starring former Sydney Bridge painter Paul Hogan, was released in April 1986, and went on to become a worldwide smash hit. The movie held the title of Australia's highest grossing movie until 2015.
Talking of movies, on October 30 that year, SBS launched The Movie Show, with hosts Margaret Pomeranz and David Stratton featuring reviews and interviews.
Some might argue, the year 1987 is most memorable for mobile phones and a little train and its mates.
On February 23 the first mobile phone call was made in Australia.
On April 6 the long-running UK children's television series Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends was first broadcast in Australia on the ABC.
