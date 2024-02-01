'Terrific young player': Snook tastes first grade and impresses at Eastwood

The pyrotechnic moment must seem like a lifetime ago to Harry Snook.
In actuality, Snook's record 37-point first-grade debut playing on the wing for the Tamworth Magpies in a win over Barbarians, on a divine autumn afternoon at Rugby Park, occurred almost five years ago. The points haul consisted of four tries and seven goals.
It marked the then-year 11 Calrossy student as something special.
Now based in Sydney, where he is about to commence the final year of a business degree at the University of Technology Sydney, the flyhalf cum fullback is on the cusp of what he hopes will be a defining rugby season for him.
After debuting in first grade for Eastwood when he came off the bench in a Shute Shield win over Souths in April last year, Snook aims to elevate his game this year and log more top-grade minutes.
He described his debut, in which he played about 20 minutes on the wing, as a "rush".
The youngster also came off the bench in a first-grade loss to Syney Uni in June. He played about 20 minutes at flyhalf, his preferred position.
"This year is a year I've set my sights on, I guess," he said. "Last year was a transition year coming out of colts into the grades system."
In November, Janine and David Snook travelled from Tamworth to Sydney for their son's 21st birthday.
"Had a nice quiet one to celebrate with them, which was nice," Snook said, adding that his move to Sydney had been "pretty seamless".
He said his life had "a nice balance". Along with his rugby and uni commitments, he coaches rugby and cricket at St Aloysius' College - having arranged the part-time job through Eastwood.
"I love Sydney. A lot of my good friends from home have moved down here as well," he said.
"And Eastwood's looked after me," he added. "I've got a good bunch of friends there as well."
Eastwood general manager Robert Frost said Snook was "a terrific young player who's had a great colts career and has now had a taste of first grade".
"The club is looking forward to seeing Harry continue to progress this season," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.