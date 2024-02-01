The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Mural captures Buster's brush with fame

LR
By Lydia Roberts
February 1 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raine and Horne principal Kelly Atkins with her beloved Red Heeler Buster, forever captured in the mural painted for the family owned business by James Ellis and Jarad Danby.
Raine and Horne principal Kelly Atkins with her beloved Red Heeler Buster, forever captured in the mural painted for the family owned business by James Ellis and Jarad Danby.

HE WAS a legend around town and now four-legged Buster will forever be remembered, thanks to Moree's latest mural.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.