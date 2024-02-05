More time granted in case against woman facing reckless wounding charge

PROSECUTORS have been granted more time in the case against a Tamworth woman accused of recklessly wounding another person.
Tamworth Local Court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not "had time" to certify the charges levelled against 31-year-old Amy Cutmore.
"It is a serious matter and in the interest of justice to grant an extension," the DPP solicitor told the court.
Cutmore is accused of recklessly wounding a man, while in company, just after midnight on January 28, 2023 in South Tamworth.
She's also accused of entering a dwelling on Goonoo Goonoo Road with the intent to steal; and unlawful entry into enclosed lands.
The court heard the 31-year-old had previously been granted bail from the NSW Supreme Court while the matter progressed through the local court.
Cutmore has not been required to enter pleas to the allegations levelled against her.
The DPP solicitor told the court the matter was "objectively serious", and the case against Cutmore was "strong".
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court she accepted it was in the "interest of justice" to give the prosecution more time.
"Extension granted," she said.
Ms Soars continued Cutmore's bail, and adjourned the matter to February for charges to be confirmed.
