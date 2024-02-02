'Action, then talk': Shepherd's simple approach to his newest responsibility

In rural NSW, rugby league is more than a sport. For many, it is a way of life.
As such, those who play often do so from a very young age; by the age of 10 they often have at least a couple of years' experience.
In that sense, Chayse-John Shepherd is an outlier.
The 16-year-old has already been recognised for his talent and on-field bearing for the North Tamworth Bears. So much so that under 18s coach, Jermain Walford, named him co-captain alongside Jackson Moore for 2024.
But the responsibility with which he has been entrusted belies Shepherd's experience level. He has only played the game for four years.
"I originally started playing when I was 12 with Kootingal," Shepherd said.
"Then I moved to the Bears in Year 8. I go to school with a few of the boys, and I wanted to play with them."
The Peel High School student was born in Dubbo, then lived in Coonamble (where his mum is from) for a period before his family eventually landed in Tamworth.
Given that he did not consider taking up rugby league until he was about 11, and finally did so a year later, nobody was more taken aback than Shepherd when he was appointed co-captain of the Bears last year in the under 16s.
"I was surprised," he said.
"I kind of just assumed that he would have picked someone else to lead the forward pack. They all have as much capability as me."
And though he is still young in his career, Shepherd already looks the quintessential second-rower. Solidly built, he is a man of relatively few words who prefers to let his physicality and aggression do his talking on the field.
Which, unsurprisingly, is the approach he has taken to the captaincy.
"I do action, then talk," Shepherd said.
"I do my best to motivate the boys by how I play, to get them moving. And then, if I'm off the field, I use my voice."
That mentality is clearly why Walford chose Shepherd to be one of the captains for the side, who are backed up by the two other members of the leadership group in Deegan Smith and Seth Pearson.
This, the coach explained, is to ensure the players can take more responsibility for the team and have a variety of opinions and variety in making their decisions.
"It's not so much the more voices, the better," Walford said.
"But having that label so the boys can turn up and it's not just the two captains saying it, there's four of them. It's so that they can back up each other's words and have each other's back."
