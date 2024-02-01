The Wright move: Brett finds a new start and new home in Tamworth

In every sense of the word, Brett Wright is a product of Moree.
He was born there. He grew up there. And, for many years, he represented the town's local rugby league club, the Moree Boars.
But in 2024, the 28-year-old decided that he needed a change. And, as so often happens, fate obliged by providing him with the perfect opportunity.
"A job came up in Tamworth, and I wanted to bring my kids over for something different," Wright said.
"I've been in Moree all my life, so it was something different."
And while it was not easy to sit down with Boars president, Todd Mitchell, and tell him he was leaving, Wright said "he understood".
An employee of Clontarf, Wright spends his days at Oxley High, where he works with Luke Taylor and Evan Coombes.
They, he said, were two of the primary drivers behind his decision to sign with the Dungowan Cowboys ahead of the upcoming season.
"They sort of twisted my arm (laughs)," Wright said. "So I said 'Yeah, I'll come down'."
The second-rower is eager to get back on the field. Although the season ended in August, he has been out of action since Moree's round 10 game against the Gunnedah Bulldogs in June.
After he got caught up in an awkward tackle during the clash, he suffered a nasty concussion and didn't want to risk returning too early.
"It was just a lazy effort by me, I didn't get into a good position to tackle, and he just sort of ran over me. When my head hit the ground, it was sort of like whiplash," Wright said.
"So I decided to have the rest of the year off ... I went and saw a neurologist and did all the right things. A few people back home thought I might have had a seizure, but the neurologist cleared that and said I was just stunned."
Now fully fit and rearing to get back on the field, Wright is excited to see what the year holds for him with the Cowboys.
He has enjoyed the atmosphere at the club so far, and said his partner and two young children have likewise settled well into life in Tamworth.
"The kids have settled into school really well," Wright said.
"They seem to be stoked, there's always something happening around the town. We didn't get to see [the Country Music Festival], but there's always something going on around here, so we get around it. The kids love it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.