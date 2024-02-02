Your first look inside Tamworth's newest aged care home, next to the Longyard

AGED CARE operators have used the country music festival to dispel any concerns about a new home being built next door to a busy pub.
Since plans for the new facility were announced back in 2021, conversations have been ripe about the location of the home, which is adjacent to the Longyard Hotel, the South Tamworth fire station, and a car wash.
But during a sneak peak of the new home, Signature Care's general manager of commissioning Dawn Roodenrys told the Leader the facility had been designed to combat any concerns.
"We've just gone through the country music festival and the staff that are currently working here, they all sat in the end rooms, the rooms that are near the pub, and heard nothing," she said.
"We can say hand on heart it has no impact on the nursing home whatsoever."
The purpose-built facility will cater for up to 144 residents, and includes a fully functioning cafe, chef-cooked meals, a hairdressing salon, movie theatre, piano lounge, outdoor courtyards and activity rooms.
The home will cater for respite care, permanent care, high care and dementia care and will also welcome government-funded residents.
"We want people to be able to continue living," Ms Roodenrys said.
There has been an "extremely high" interest in the home, with 50 rooms already taken, and the rest expected to fill up quickly.
Ms Roodenrys said she believes the response is due to the modern feel of the home, and the cutting edge technology.
"All the homes in town are full up with long waiting lists ... we're offering another level of home and environment," she said.
The home also includes a dedicated dementia wing, palliative care, and support for high care needs.
Ms Roodenrys said motion senses which have been built into every room, and a real-time live data app for families is another feature which sets the new home apart.
Once operational, the facility is expected to employ up to 200 staff members.
Ms Roodenrys said recruitment was going "really well", and senior staff had been inundated with high-calibre applications from local people seeking work.
The rooms are either fully or partially funded by the government, and require residents to undertake an aged care assessment.
An open day will be held at the aged care home on March 2 for families and potential residents to see the facility for themselves and enquire about rooms.
Ms Roodenrys said the Tamworth location was the company's best home yet, and she was excited to see it come to life.
"It's very rewarding taking a home from a construction site to a home full of chatter," she said.
Tamworth Community Aged Care is located at 30-40 The Ringers Road, Hillvue.
