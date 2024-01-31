Group 4 club tracker: player gains and losses and coaches comments - Part 2

It's time for the second instalment of the Leader's popular Group 4 club tracker.
Part 2 features Werris Creek and Dungowan.
That means only Gunnedah and Narrabri remain, although we are yet to hear from them.
But we have heard from Wee Waa, who are poised to field a top-grade side for the first time since 2017. However, Panthers president Bill Humphries said it was too early to reveal any player signings.
In Part 1, we revealed that North Tamworth have recruited well in the off-season. The reigning premiers' new additions include hard-running former Roosters centre Ryley Mackay and Michael Radford, a multiple premiership winner with the Scone Thorougbreds.
Despite losing 2023 co-captain Scott Blanch and veteran prop Ben Jarvis, Bears coach Paul Boyce said the depth of his squad was probably the best it had been for a few years.
Conversely, Kootingal-Moonbi have been gutted after the departures of eight senior players including Chris Vidler, Sam Taylor, Ethan Parry, Kurt Hartmann and Jordan Sharpe.
Moree, meanwhile, have picked up three new players including ageless prop Chris Vidler and Moree Bulls premiership winner Alex Barker jnr - the son of Boars co-coach Alex Barker snr and the 2022 Central North Rugby best and fairest winner.
However, they have lost Willie Baker and Luke Hetherington, who were named in Group 4's 2023 team of the year at centre and prop respectively.
Boggabri did not announce any new signings, although coach Shane Rampling said that would happen soon. The Roos' losses include gun backs Rob Doolan and Dylan Lake.
Now, for the latest offering of a valuable guide to what is shaping as another absorbing season.
WERRIS CREEK
Last season: Fourth.
Gains: Mitch Doring.
Losses: Isaah Millgate and Ethan Maguire.
Leader's verdict: Snaring Doring from the Cowboys is a big coup. Magpies chairman Jason Leonard has said the playmaker's mentorship of younger players, specifically halves Wes Riley and Nash Porter, will be his main benefit to the club. The loss of Millgate, though, is a blow. Still, expect the Magpies to again be a finals contender.
DUNGOWAN
Last season: Fifth.
Gains: Dylan Lake, Sam Taylor and Brett Wright.
Losses: Mitch Doring, Cody Bryne, Josh McLachlan and Blair Maloney.
Coach's comment: Jack Cameron said the Cowboys would again be competitive in another even competition. The club "definitely" had the personnel to win the premiership, he said, but added that he and fellow new coach Kieran Croft had to "find out how to work with the team". The side also had "a lot of new combinations", he said.
Leader's verdict: After missing out on a finals berth last year following a final round loss to the Roosters, Dungowan will have extra motivation to do well this year. With some handy player acquisitions off-setting some painful losses, and with Cameron - a former Knights and Rabbitohs reserve-grade prop - again leading from the front, expect the Cowboys to be in the mix once more.
