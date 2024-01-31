Meet Jackson Moore: The young natural leader who's chasing a dream

Though he is just 16 years old, it comes as no surprise that Jackson Moore is already well-versed in leadership.
Self-assured, thoughtful, and honest in his opinions; the teenager possesses many qualities that make him well-suited to the demands that come with being a leader.
Which is exactly why North Tamworth Bears under 18s coach Jermain Walford named Moore one of his two co-captains in the side's return for 2024. It is Moore's third-straight year in the role.
"It's definitely more pressure [to lead the first Bears 18s side since 2019]," Moore said.
"We've got a freakish natural team. Our players are weapons, and I'm confident in their abilities."
With two prior years of experience in the job, Moore feels "a little bit" settled but said there is "always stuff to improve on".
Having been together for four years, however, the players know precisely what to expect from one another, which Moore expects will serve him well.
"I'm pretty confident in the way I can captain these boys, I know them pretty well. I feel like they have a lot of respect for me, and I respect them," he said.
With no players older than 17, the Bears will be one of the youngest outfits in this year's competition.
But the fullback hopes their ample talent and grit will compensate for their lack of experience. And he intends to use his knack for relentless motivation - "I'm talking the whole game, I don't shut up" - and bloody-minded determination to inspire his side.
"I play how I want the boys to play ... I'm trying to lead by example," he said.
Unlike many of the bright league talents to have emerged as juniors, Moore studies at Carinya. Though the school focuses more on soccer and cricket, he said it still provides good support to him and the other aspiring footy players.
Such backing will be essential if Moore is to realise his dream of playing professionally.
In Year 11 and getting towards the end of his time at school, he is chasing a potential league career with vigour. And, when asked who he would play for if given the choice, the answer was easy.
"I'd go to [the Bulldogs]," Moore said.
"I've always gone for them. My family and family friends all support them."
Ever prepared, however, Moore has a fallback. Should footy not work out, he's six months into an apprenticeship as an electrician.
And it is exactly that kind of proactive thinking that prompted Walford to make Moore one of this year's captains.
"Myself as coach, assistant coach Danny Perkins, our trainer, Troy, and manager Josh Larkham want to take a step back and watch these boys progress into young men," Walford said.
"So when they go up to senior level, they're prepared. They've got that mentality already of 'I'm my own person' ... it's about what that individual wants for the team."
