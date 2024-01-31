Man dead after paragliding accident, police investigating

A MAN has tragically died after a paragliding accident near Manilla.
Emergency services were called to Mount Borah, Wimborne Road, about 60 kilometres from Tamworth, at about 12pm on Tuesday January 30, 2024.
First responders were told a 63-year-old Korean national pilot who had been recreationally flying had hit the ground heavily.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene, but were hampered by by rough inaccessible terrain requiring a 500m trek from the nearest 4WD vehicle track.
The man was treated by paramedics at the scene, but tragically died.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District cordoned off the area and established a crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.
The man's parachute and equipment has been seized for investigation.
Manilla SkySailors Club president Godfrey Wenness told the Leader the 63-year-old encountered rough air and lost control of his glider, sending it into a spiral glide.
He said people who witnessed the accident, both on the ground and in the air, stated the Korean national did not appear to attempt the standard recovery procedure to exit the situation.
"During the entire sequence of losing approximately 1000m height over ground, which lasted almost one minute, he also did not deploy the reserve parachute which was fitted to his harness," Mr Wenness said.
"Our thoughts go out to his family and flying group which was here for a few days and staying in Barraba."
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
As police investigations continue, any one with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tamworth Police Station.
