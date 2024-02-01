The Northern Daily Leader
Palmer's special win: Teenager makes it three generations of national champions

By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 1 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 11:00am
Bridie Palmer returned to school on Wednesday a national champion with the Warrah Ridge cowgirl riding her way to the junior barrel racing title. Picture by Stephen Mowbray.
Every afternoon when she gets off the bus after the one hour and 40 minute trip home from school in Scone, Bridie Palmer will throw on her jeans and riding boots and head out to work her horses.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

