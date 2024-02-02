A passion for porcelain created a collection which drew significant attention

To the casual observer, the humble facade of the home owned by former local pharmacist Robert Francis Burke, better known as Bob, in Tamworth's Upper Street, belied it's amazing contents.
The people of Tamworth knew Mr Burke as a remarkable pharmacist, but many would not have been aware he was also a collector of prime 18th century English porcelain, as well as antique furniture and silverware.
Mr Burke's niece, Susan Fittler, who grew up in Tamworth but now resides in Canberra, described her uncle as not quite eccentric but a life-long bachelor whose passions in life were his work and his porcelain collection.
Mr Burke was a distinguished local businessman dedicated to his clients during the work day, but at the end of the day Mrs Fittler said he loved to immerse himself in his collections.
"Bob would go home from the pharmacy, turn on some classical music - he also had a magnificent collection of music - settle himself on one of his Louis XV salon lounge chairs, put his feet up and appreciate the things around him," she said.
"Bob's collection was his escape - he dusted, polished and re-arranged the cabinets, and staggered the pieces to their best advantage.
"It was a very special night to be invited to one of his soirees, for an intimate viewing of his collection."
When Mr Burke died in March 2022, his family wanted to "honour" the importance his collection held for him.
"The collection was a measure of many things in his life," she said.
"The success he had as a distinguished businessman in Tamworth, the love of fine things and the beauty, skill and craftsmanship, and the joy of the occasion where this lifestyle was enjoyed."
Mr Burke was educated at Christian Brothers College (CBC), which is now the site of St Nicholas Primary School, a highly academic young man who was the Dux of the college in 1947.
He obtained the equivalent of a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Sydney, topping the course before he turned 18 and receiving the Chancellor's Medal for Dux that same year for outstanding academic excellence.
At 18, Mr Burke was the youngest pharmacist to graduate in Australia and served his apprenticeship at Mussons Pharmacy on Macquarie Street in Sydney before returning to Tamworth, where he took a position with Cyril Cahill at Cahill's Chemist.
Developing ointments became a passion for Mr Burke, and his time working at Mussons and working on prescriptions for the Sydney Eye Hospital provided important compounding experience.
Mr Burke bought Cahill's Chemist in 1962, to trade as Cahill's Great Northern Pharmacy, becoming the custodian of many vintage apothecary pharmacy porcelain jars and bottles which had been a feature of the business' displays.
Mrs Fittler said her uncle relished the opportunity to continue the collecting. She also said this was the trigger which would launch her uncle on his path to collecting porcelain.
"Bob would would take overseas trips - he worked madly up until Christmas and then always took off on Boxing Day, headed to London," she said.
"His travelling was encouraged by another Tamworth local, John Dunst, of Dunst Builders, who was originally from Austria.
"Bob even spent time with John and his family in Austria."
Overseas travel opened the way for Mr Burke to meet many people from America and Europe to became familiar with members of the American Ceramics Society and the English Ceramics Society, and develop his love of 18th century Worcester and Chelsea porcelain.
"Bob was always a history buff ... and he really could pick the essence of a piece, curating his collection based on some of the finer points of English porcelain."
Mr Burke was particularly interested in the pieces decorated by the London-based workshop of James Giles, and was always particular about researching the story, or provenance, of each piece in his collection.
"He knew who had owned each piece before him, and his collection includes pieces that have been previously part of collections owned by the Rockefeller Collection in the United States, the Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother, from the Shand Kydd family (Princess Diana's family), and Karl Jung, the famous Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.
"Back in the day he wrote to people in America and England and formed friendships with them, and they in turn would assist him in finding pieces for his collections."
Mr Burke's antique furniture and silverware form separate collections, but also include pieces with a story.
"Bob had a little toast rack made of silver which he loaned to [colourful NSW grazing identity) Sinclair Hill, when the then Prince Charles visited Hill's Moree property to play polo in the early 1980s," Mrs Fittler said.
"Apparently, Prince Charles' feedback was that the toast rack was 'the nicest little toast rack he'd ever seen'.
"Bob took that as a huge compliment."
Mrs Fittler said her uncle was highly protective of his porcelain.
"Bob's home was replicated in an old English style," she said.
"When you were invited in to have a look at the collection you had to tip toe around because the cabinets were all English cabinets, so were very fine and not so well balanced and stable - and you could not touch anything.
"Bob had many cleaners through the years but they were also not allowed to dust anything or touch anything.
"The house was all alarmed, and if the alarm went off police would arrive within four minutes."
Mrs Fittler said Mr Burke saw his collection as representative of an Australian who had a passion for Worchester and Chelsea porcelain, and he felt it was worthy of exhibition in some way shape or form.
For many years, the family asked Mr Burke what he wanted to do with his collections, but could never pin him down.
"We wanted explicit instructions about what you wanted to do with it," Mrs Fittler said.
"At one stage he approached the curator of the National Gallery of Victoria and the National Gallery in Canberra, and invited them to come to Tamworth to have a look at the collection.
"They said when something was bequeathed to the galleries, which he was prepared to do, they were only under obligation to hold onto the pieces for two years, and could then sell them to fund other interest.
"Bob was quite taken aback by that ... he always said he didn't want a piece of his porcelain to be found on a white elephant stall."
After Mr Burke's death, the family contemplated the collection's future.
"I think Bob's aim was to his porcelain catalogued, and viewed as the RF Burke Collection," Mrs Fittler said.
"So, we've paid him his respect, and that's what we've done."
The porcelain collection, which consists of 407 pieces ranging in age from the mid 1700s to 1800s, was put in the hands of Paul Sumner, from Melbourne-based specialised single-owner art auctioneer, Artvisory.
The result is the Robert Burke Collection of artists, sculptors and designers of porcelain, which is being auctioned during February.
