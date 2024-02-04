Driver to be sentenced after highway crash leaves passenger with fracture

A MAN will face sentencing after he pleaded guilty to driving dangerously during a crash on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Matt Hill was excused from appearing in Tamworth Local Court when his defence solicitor said the Queensland man would be pleading guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a two-car collision south of the city.
Court documents reveal the 33-year-old man was driving a beige Mitsubishi Pajero when it collided with a Mitsubishi Magna at about 1:15pm at the intersection of Burgmanns Lane and the New England Highway.
According to agreed police facts, Hill and two passengers were travelling on Burgmanns Lane, towards the New England Highway when he failed to give way and continued into the intersection.
The Pajero collided with the front passenger side of the Magna, which was travelling in a northerly direction on the highway.
Emergency services raced to the scene of the crash, and the male driver of the Magna and the female passenger were taken to Tamworth hospital.
The female passenger suffered a number of cuts to her face, and was later admitted to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for surgery on a fractured eye socket.
Hill was breath tested at the scene which returned a negative result, and provided police with dashcam footage from his vehicle.
The 33-year-old told police at the time of the crash he was distracted by one of the passengers, who was crying.
In court, Magistrate Julie Soars said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not elected to take on the case, and the matter would remain with the police in the local court.
During the proceedings, one charge of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) was dropped against the 33-year-old.
Hill's defence solicitor asked for the matter to be transferred to Tweed Heads for a sentence to be handed down.
Ms Soars agreed to adjourn the matter, and ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared.
Hill will be sentenced in Tweed Heads Local Court in March.
