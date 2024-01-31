2024 Nutrien Classic will bring thousands to AELEC

The countdown is on for the 2024 Nutrien Classic Sale and Campdraft, an annual performance horse competition and sale held in Tamworth, which has become the biggest of its kind in the southern hemisphere.
Scheduled to kick off on Friday, February 2, the Classic is a 10-day event for the Australian performance horse industry and sees thousands of vendors, competitors, hopeful bidders and enthusiasts flock to Tamworth's Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).
Last year, the sale achieved a 90.75 per cent clearance rate with a strong average price of $32,579, grossing more than $17 million for the third consecutive year.
There are 657 horses catalogued and co-founder of the Nutrien Classic concept, Mark Barton, is confident the 2024 sale will live up to its reputation.
"The Nutrien Classic continues to go from strength to strength every year and the results speak for themselves," Mr Barton said.
"We are proud of an event with a level of competition and quality of horses that has become renowned not only across Australia, but also internationally."
This year's program will follow a structure which has become familiar in recent years. Round 1 of the open campdraft and challenge dry work will kick off on Friday, and wind up with the final sale horses on Sunday, February 11. The jam-packed program of events includes the open, ladies, young guns and classic campdrafts, followed by finals, the challenge, stallion shootout and highly anticipated Classic sale.
"The entries accepted for the Campdraft and Challenge events indicate that the quality of competition this year will be higher than ever," Mr Barton said.
Young competitors will also have extra motivation spurring them on this year, with the new AAM Young Gun Classic Campdraft Incentive awarding $5000 amongst the three top scoring riders aged 15 and under 25.
Outside the main program, the Nutrien Store Cattle Sale has become a key highlight of the Nutrien Classic, with more than 5000 cattle being offered at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange on Wednesday, February 7.
The Classic Ladies Foundation is set to tick over the $1 million mark in total donations this year, with preparations underway for the charity auction, monster raffle, ladies clinic and long lunch. Proceeds from this year's event will be donated to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation and DEBRA Australia.
