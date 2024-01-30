Young hockey players shine at indoor nationals

A host of New England and Tamworth talent showcased their talents at the Australian Indoor Hockey Nationals played in Canberra over January.
Starting with the open division championships on January 3 and wrapping up with the under 15s on January 25, the month-long festival was a medal-winning one for the local contingent.
It finished on a golden note with Hockey New England's Archie Clarke, Luke Schmude and Luke Whitty part of the NSW State team that claimed the under 15s boys title.
The Armidale-based association had its biggest representation in the 15s division with Lucy Deiderick also suiting up for the NSW girls State team and Heidi Zwiers the Blues team while Kim Taylor was the manager for the girls State team.
Played from January 21 to 25, there was some exciting, skillful indoor hockey on display over the five days.
NSW figured in both finals with the girls Blues team upsetting the State team to secure a place in the gold medal match against Queensland Maroon.
Unfortunately they went down 6-2 to come away with the silver medal.
The boys State team also met Queensland Maroon in their gold medal match.
After an end-to-end battle they held on for a 2-1 win to complete an undefeated tournament.
Clarke was named co-captain, and also the Player of the Tournament.
The preceding under 13s Indoor Cup saw New England's Tilly Patterson win gold with her NSW Stars team, the side coached by HNE's Maible Chalmers pipping the Queensland Flare for top spot on goal difference.
Connie Burgess also picked up a medal with her Lions side finishing third.
Angus Schmude meanwhile co-captained the boys Stars team, which also included Tamworth's Rhys Mackay, while Clarke was an umpire on behalf of Hockey Australia.
Pip Constable also won gold with the NSW Stars under 18s women after they defeated Queensland Maroon 3-1 in the final.
It was almost a one-three finish for NSW with the Blues side featuring Charlotte Portell and managed by Cathleen Hislop, conceding a last minute goal in their play-off against Victoria to go down 5-4.
On the boys side Tamworth's Jack Marshall and Sam Griffith were part of the NSW Blues team while Dane James was the umpire manager for the whole under 18s tournament.
Earlier in the men's opens championships, Tamworth's Ehren Hazell, playing for Tasmania, was the third-highest goalscorer for the tournament with 10, while New England's Ben Hanlan played for the NSW Blues team and Meg Lye the NSW Blues women's side.
In the following under 21s championships, Tyler McCann (HNE) and his NSW side brought home the silver after going down to Queensland in the final in a shoot-out.
McCann's performance earned him selection in the men's Australian Indoor Development Squad.
He has since also been named in NSW under 21s side for the outdoor nationals in March, along with Ryan Oschadleus.
