The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Young hockey players shine at indoor nationals

January 30 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A host of New England and Tamworth talent showcased their talents at the Australian Indoor Hockey Nationals played in Canberra over January.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.