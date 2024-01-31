Low-flying aircraft doing aerodrome safety checks

If you see an aircraft flying particularly unusually low over our reginal airports next week, it's just the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) undertaking flight path and safety checks.
The checks are being conducted by CASA to make sure instrument procedure flight paths at various aerodromes operate safely.
The approach procedures must, by regulation, be checked every five years to confirm their ongoing safety.
The checks will be carried out from Sunday, February 4 at the following aerodromes:
04-Feb
05-Feb
06-Feb
07-Feb
08-Feb
09-Feb
A twin-engine Cessna Conquest will be used to carry out the safety checks within an area up to 40 kilometres from the aerodromes.
Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, with the aircraft down as low as several hundred feet at times.
Local residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist. Obstacles can be towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.
If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days, they will be carried out as soon as possible.
