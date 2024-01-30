Forests closed for remediation following Duck Creek fire

Burnt areas in Bibblewindi, Jacks Creek and Pilliga East state forests have been closed to the public and a comprehensive assessment is being carried out, following the recent Duck Creek fire.
NSW Forestry Corporation's Cypress Production and Fire Manager District, Conan Rossler, said the damage is a potential safety risk to visitors.
"Forestry Corporation staff are currently assessing burnt areas to make sure roads and fire trails are safe for the public," Mr Rossler said.
"Burnt and damaged trees are a particular concern and may pose a significant risk due to falling.
"This risk is amplified during periods of high wind or when the ground is saturated after heavy rain - sections of the burnt trees might drop or indeed the whole tree may fall over.
"Parts of the burnt forest in the Pilliga have experienced significant rain recently, so this risk is quite real."
The Duck Creek bushfire burnt through most of December, before being contained over the new year period.
A total area of 130,000 ha was burnt during the fire, covering State forests, national parks and freehold land. Just over 79,000 ha of State forests were burnt.
Once a comprehensive assessment of all forest roads, fire trails and adjacent tree-lined areas, and any remedial work has been carried out, Forestry Corporation will look to reopen the impacted areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.