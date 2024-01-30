The Northern Daily Leader
Forests closed for remediation following Duck Creek fire

By Newsroom
Updated January 31 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 10:47am
Burnt areas in Bibblewindi, Jacks Creek and Pilliga East state forests have been closed to the public and a comprehensive assessment is being carried out, following the recent Duck Creek fire.

