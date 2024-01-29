Man accused of supplying meth and cannabis granted bail in court

A MAN accused of supplying cannabis and methamphetamine has been released from custody after three months behind bars.
Mark Evans appeared from custody via video link in Tamworth Local Court when he was granted bail on strict conditions.
The court heard the 25-year-old could have been forced to spend about seven months behind bars while he waited for a hearing date to defend the supply prohibited drug allegations, with a date pencilled in for May, 2024.
"I propose to grant you bail today, with a warning to comply," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Evans has been behind bars since October 2023, after he was charged with allegedly supplying cannabis and methamphetamine.
"There are concerns about the strength of the prosecution case," Evans' Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor Katherine Walker said in reference to one of the supply charges.
Evans has also pleaded not guilty to one charge of goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen.
The 25-year-old admitted to having custody of a knife in a public place; and possessing a prohibited drug; but the court heard the police facts are still being negotiated.
In court, Ms Walker offered up a number of strict bail conditions including an overnight curfew; daily reporting to the police station; and keeping clear of alcohol and drugs.
Evans also offered up a condition not to possess any knives in public; and forfeit a sum of money as security.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett formally opposed bail, but accepted the 25-year-old would be facing a considerable time behind bars until the next court date.
Ms Soars granted the 25-year-old bail and issued a warning about complying with the strict conditions.
"The easiest way to end up in custody is for something to go wrong," Ms Soars said.
"You need to look at what you can do to stay away from those people who might drag you back into that world."
Evans will next front court in May.
