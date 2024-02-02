Modern and stunning natural light-filled four-bedroom, two-bathroom home

4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
LAWD is pleased to present 8 Falcon Drive, Calala a stunning four-bedroom, two-bathroom house available now.
Perfectly situated in a desirable location, this property offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.
Previously known as the Perrys display home, complete with all the added extras you didn't know you needed.
As you step inside, you will be greeted by a well-designed layout that maximizes space and the homes natural light.
The interior boasts modern architecture with stylish finishes, creating a contemporary and inviting atmosphere.
The kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with high-quality appliances and ample storage space.
It seamlessly flows into the dining area, making it perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying family meals.
All four bedrooms are generously sized with the master featuring an ensuite for added convenience and privacy.
Step outside and be amazed by the spacious backyard, well-established lush lawn and beautiful plants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.