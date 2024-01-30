National champ Searle reveals his best finals memory: 'A moment I'll never forget'

The last week has held many savoury moments for Jackson Searle.
He achieved the goal he set himself for the year of winning the ABCRA Rookie Team Roping Heeler and Rookie Cowboy of the Year awards. He performed well in front of a packed-out AELEC arena in Tamworth.
But what the Willow Tree resident will always cherish is that he did all of those things with his father, Justin, by his side.
"That's definitely a moment I'll never forget," Searle said.
"Getting to rope with my dad at the finals against the best 15 teams in the country. To have someone like him heading for me to accomplish what I did, that's something I'll hold on to."
Having begun a promising career as a jockey in recent years, Searle took 2023 off from that particular vocation to return to his roots - rodeo.
From the outset of the season, the 20-year-old set himself the goal of winning the rookie awards in his chosen discipline, the team roping, in which he was raised to compete by his father.
Justin has competed in rodeo for over three decades. But even after a long and successful career, he managed to tick off a first last week in competing alongside his eldest son in front of a packed-out Tamworth crowd of more than 3,500 people.
"We had a moment after the second round, when we were third or fourth in the round," Searle said.
"We knew that it was all over, and we had a bit of a moment there ... but we haven't really sat down and had a chat about the whole finals yet."
And while the finals, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, represented a wonderful moment between a father and his eldest son, two other Searles competed in the junior rodeo ranks.
Jackson's two younger brothers, Bailey and Cody, continued their dominant form in the mini bulls, where the former was named national champion in the mini bulls and junior steer ride after a year of strong results. The latter trailed closely.
"Bailey set a goal to set out and achieve those titles in December last year," Jackson said.
"And to come out at the end of finals and say he accomplished it is a very big thing. He's already set his goals for the new season, so it's upwards and onwards from here."
Jackson himself expects to return to the jockey's saddle at some point "in the near future". But his experience in 2023 seems to have rekindled his passion for rodeo, and he intimated that he intends to spend more time in the arena this year.
"You'll still see me in the rodeo arena for a fair bit," he said.
"Racing's not going anywhere, so I'll just keep doing what I'm doing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.