Picturesque rural property with endless appeal is sure to impress

3 beds | 2 bath | 7+ car
Located in a picturesque rural community, surrounded by predominately large scale rural property's, this excellent 6.8ha property provides a unique and central opportunity to secure your lifestyle rural property close to Tamworth, AELEC, and the New England Highway for easy access to the Hunter Valley and through to Sydney.
Combining a relaxing house yard setting, with a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence, and ample shedding this property is sure to tick the boxes for those looking to secure a family home, rural downsize or just a tree change.
The residence features open plan kitchen with dishwasher, gas cooktop and electric oven and walk in pantry, dining and living with polished timber, cosy wood fire and split system reverse cycle air conditioner.
The master bedroom with french doors to the wrap around verandah, enjoys its own reverse cycle airconditioner, ceiling fan, built in wardrobes with t.v. point, and ensuite.
The remaining 2 bedrooms, both feature ceiling fans and built in wardrobes.
The family bathroom includes a separate toilet and shower over bath, vanity and linen cupboard.Externally the property is extremely well catered for with a 7 x 14 mtr 4 bay shed (2 open gravel floor and 2 closed bays with concrete floor) with power and lights.
The addition of the large machinery shed with 3.5 mtr clearance and approx 16 x 9 mtrs split into 2 enclosed bays incorporating a workshop, and 2 open bays for truck and large vehicle parking with power and lights throughout.
Water is supplied throughout the property from the electric submersible bore to taps with in the house yard, concrete paddock troughs. House water is supplied from 3 x 22,500ltr rainwater tanks.
The property is ideally set for livestock with majority of hinge joint fencing separating the 5 paddocks.
The property has previously been sown to lucerne and rye grass mixes, and oats and would lend itself perfectly to the continuation of this for those looking to run a small herd of cattle.
This is a small rural holding well worth inspection, zoned for Timbumburi Primary School with the high school and primary school bus stop a short 500 mtr walk from the property.
