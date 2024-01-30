If you could say anything to our 2024 Year 12's, what would it be?

The final year of school is one of the biggest milestones in any young person's life.
As students begin to reach that final hurdle, it can seem quite a daunting task; as they face numerous challenges from school life and friendships, to work and deciding on a future pathway.
So the Leader asked some of last year's graduates for some 'sage' advice to pass onto the class of 2024.
And here is what they had to say.
Scarlett says that every Year 11 or 12 student will face a range of challenges.
She says it's quite normal to experience trepidation.
"Personally, my biggest struggle was finding a healthy balance between school, social life, and extracurricular activities," she said.
"So, finding the balance where I could make an appropriate amount of time for my education, social life, and even myself became quite challenging."
Scarlett ultimately found herself having to prioritise her studies.
But in the end, she was quite proud of her results, so she saw the sacrifice as worth it.
Scarlett said her 'number one' piece of advice for students going into Year 12 is to find their individual learning style.
"Everybody is different," she said.
"Your learning style and study methods may be different from those of your friends, so it's important to set yourself up in an environment where your learning will be effective and not wasted."
She also advises students not to "overdo it".
"When you're studying, allow yourself to work for a given time and then take breaks," she said.
Scarlett found mixing up her study techniques "quite effective", as it kept her mind interested in her work. She recommends quizzes, videos, writing, and flashcards.
Lane spent his last year of school juggling studies and touring.
He was the opening act for country music star Luke Combs when he toured Australia and New Zealand.
The 2024 Golden Guitar nominee told the Leader that the past 12 to 18 months have been "go, go, go".
But, despite all the challenges he faced, Lane completed his HSC and graduated with honours, while also being named a distinguished achiever on the state-wide honour roll.
His advice to the incoming class is to enjoy the journey of their final year.
"Enjoy it, and don't think too much into it. School is not the be-all, end-all," he said.
Like Lane, Molly Owen spent much of her final year split between rehearsals in Sydney, and school in Quirindi.
She was a featured performer at the 2023 NSW school spectacular, and also performed in a range of local productions.
Molly says her biggest challenge was figuring out what to prioritise.
"I was doing a bunch of stuff right up to my HSC," she said.
"I had a bunch of teachers telling me not to do it, so I kind of had a conflict of interest. But I wanted to do it because I love performing."
She overcame this by surrounding herself with like-minded people, who believed in her.
In the end, Molly found the perfect balance between school work and her external activities.
She said the incoming cohort should remember it is not the end of the world.
"Don't stress out too much. I know it is a stressful time, but it's not worth stressing," she said.
"I went in with a really chill attitude, thinking if I don't get the mark I want, there is another way. I know some people struggled to believe that, but it was what kept me calm."
Molly said she was grateful for her time at school, but now she is excited for the next chapter in her life.
