The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Education

If you could say anything to our 2024 Year 12's, what would it be?

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
January 31 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The final year of school is one of the biggest milestones in any young person's life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.