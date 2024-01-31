The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'One of our clubs biggest assets': Injury drives Reed in different direction

SN
By Samantha Newsam
January 31 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joining the Blue Boars was one of the best decisions Alex Reed (centre), pictured here with team-mates Gerri Cruckshank and Natalia McInnes, has ever made. Picture Supplied
Joining the Blue Boars was one of the best decisions Alex Reed (centre), pictured here with team-mates Gerri Cruckshank and Natalia McInnes, has ever made. Picture Supplied

When Alex Reed's first foray into rugby was prematurely ended by injury, rather than lamenting her misfortune, the Narrabri native threw herself into other avenues of staying involved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.