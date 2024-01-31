'One of our clubs biggest assets': Injury drives Reed in different direction

When Alex Reed's first foray into rugby was prematurely ended by injury, rather than lamenting her misfortune, the Narrabri native threw herself into other avenues of staying involved.
Initially acting as the manager for Blue Boars women's side, she joined the committee the following year and two years later was elected to the executive as vice-president.
The first woman to hold the position, in suggesting the 29-year-old for a story, president Mick Coffey said she would probably be reluctant as she doesn't like attention but she "deserves some fuss".
"To me, she is currently one of our clubs biggest assets," he said, adding that she is held "in the highest esteem by players, the committee, members and sponsors".
She has organised the past three Ladies Days, was integral in the restructure of their sponsorship and, also has the "unenviable job" of keeping him in line.
"She is a great sounding board while at the same time more than happy to disagree or debate, and will deliver a kick in the arse if needed," Coffey said.
Originally from Barraba, Reed grew up around the game.
With three brothers who played, she was always getting "dragged around the junior rugby scene" to watch them play.
But it wasn't until she moved to Narrabri to work as an agribusiness manager with the NAB branch there, that she laced up the boots herself.
"It was more so just to meet people moving to a town where I knew no-one," she said about joining the Blue Boars in 2019.
"I think the best way to meet people is to join a sporting group."
She hasn't looked back.
It hasn't been all fond memories though.
Playing against Moree during her first season, Reed, who has a family connection to the Blue Boars' arch-rivals with her older sister Anna married to Bulls midfielder Sam Copeman, snapped her humerus in half in what she referred to as "a freak accident".
She has no idea what exactly happened. Somehow she just fell on her arm the wrong way.
Normally only taking about three months to recover, it ended up being a lot longer road to recovery than that.
Still recovering going into the 2020 season, then-coach Will Guest suggested she come on board as manager, a role in which she has continued for the past four years.
She has played "occasionally" when they've been short, but is back with a vengeance this season, or so the word on the street is.
"Apparently I'm putting the boots on for the whole season this season," she joked, directing the blame for that squarely at Coffey.
Coffey, who will coach the women's side again in 2024, said Reed is "a much better player than she gives herself credit for".
"At the Toothy 10s she pulled off a couple of huge hits, was pilfering the ball at the breakdown and carrying strongly," he said.
Beneath the joking, there is an obvious regard between the two.
It was Coffey who encouraged her to join the committee and he that convinced - or tricked - her to nominate for the vice-presidency.
"Coff sold it to me really well," Reed said.
"He said you won't have to do much, meanwhile talking about rugby 24/7."
"But no, it's good, I've met so many people just being involved in the committee and learnt so much."
The highest office ever held by a female in the club, she said it's not something she really thinks about.
After last year breaking through for their maiden premiership, there is understandably a fair bit of excitement about the upcoming season.
"I think the whole back-to-back win would be awesome if we can do it," Reed said.
