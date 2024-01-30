'I'm feeling excitement, mainly': Craig northward bound as next chapter begins

Last season, it seemed as though Zac Craig could do no wrong.
He took bags of wickets for Old Boys as a young man plying his trade in first grade, and earned selection in the Central North under 18s side which competed in the Country Colts tournament.
But he has been a rare sight on local cricket grounds this year, with good reason.
The 18-year-old is in the midst of one of the definitive years of his life. He made only sporadic appearances for Old Boys in the first half of the season and was frequently buried in HSC study.
When he didn't have his head in the books, the Farrer student worked as a labourer during the day and at the Longyard by night.
"Until the start of December, I was doing my HSC. And since then, I've been working two jobs, so I haven't had time [to play cricket]," Craig said.
When he sets off later this week, Craig will be bound for Cairns, where he intends to study dentistry at James Cook University.
The Old Boys legspinner had initially wanted to study medicine. His interest in dentistry was sparked by a stint doing work experience at Ethical Dental and Orthodontics with Dr James Taylor.
"I've had the same dentist since I was seven or eight ... he was here in Tamworth and ended up going to Dorrigo," Craig said.
"The year before last, he said 'Come do work experience with me before you study medicine'. By the end of the week, I actually enjoyed it and decided to go down that road."
Once Craig sets foot in Cairns, should his uni and work schedule allow it, he intends to join a cricket club as a way to make new connections in the city he will soon call home.
In the few games he did play this year, the teenager's figures were not as flattering as they were in 2022/23. But that, he said, was in part due to the fact that his mind was more focused on his schoolwork and he was often too busy to train regularly.
"You've just got to bowl hours," Craig said.
"I haven't bowled many hours this year. I haven't trained much at all. It's basically been a 'Go have a hit with my mates, then go work at the pub while they have a drink'."
Like many, Craig dreamed of donning the green and gold of Australia when he was young. And, as was clear to anybody who watched him bowl, the young man possessed a rare aptitude for arguably the most difficult discipline in the game.
But now, as he chases his goal of becoming a dentist, Craig is at peace with the fact that a potential career in cricket will not come to fruition. It is, he said, something he decided on a surprisingly long time ago.
"[I was chasing cricket] when I was young, like everyone was," he said.
"Then Dad said 'You've got to have a fallback plan' when I was in Year 7 or 8. He said 'Get your head in the books so you have a Plan B'. Since then, I [focused less] on cricket and studied more."
There was, however, no melancholy when he spoke. Craig is eager to begin this next chapter of his life and pursue a future in his dream field.
"I'm feeling excitement, mainly," he said.
"I haven't been to Cairns before, but everyone I talk to says it's a good place. The humidity up there is the only thing I'm worried about."
No doubt Old Boys, who return to the action for the first day of a two-day game against the North Tamworth Redbacks this Saturday, will miss him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.