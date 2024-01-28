'This one means the most': Nichols and Thompson 'raw' after record-breaking wins

Both Heath Nichols and Emma Thompson were emotional after they were named the ABCRA's Overall Cowboy and Cowgirl of the Year respectively last night.
And there was no question that their victories were well-deserved.
Nichols, a product of Scone who now resides in Willow Tree, was "a long shot" to win the title leading in to the finals at Tamworth's AELEC arena, but produced strong performances in the rope and tie (second in national rankings and at finals), steer wrestling (first in the finals), and team roping (he won the national header title) to leapfrog himself into first place.
It helped, too, that Nichols had the benefit of over a decade of experience in the ABCRA finals to call on, along with the confidence of two prior overall titles.
"This one probably means the most," Nichols said.
"They're all special. I've won 10 rope and tie titles, two team roping, one steer wrestling, and this will be the third all-round. So they've all got their special part in what it took to get me to this point."
Nobody knows better than Nichols the demands of rodeo. The travel, preparation, and cost is extensive.
So when he accepted the grand prize at the end of the night, the seasoned veteran took the time to thank his family and team, without whom, he said, his success would not have been possible.
"I'm pretty proud of what we've done here this week," Nichols said.
"It's from preparation and practice. We got here and we were ready to compete. It's what we do, and it's moments like this that make all the travelling, the miles, and the time away from home all worthwhile."
By contrast, Thompson is a relative newcomer to the world of rodeo. But in just her second appearance at the ABCRA finals, she had a record-making impact.
With national titles in the steer undecorating, barrel racing, and an average title, to go with a win in the steer undecorating final, the Coonabarabran native became just the second person to win so many individual accolades and the overall cowgirl prize in the same year.
"My emotions are very raw," Thompson said.
"Three Australian titles, an average title, and the all-round national title at the finals is absolutely incredible. And all to be done off one horse, you don't see that ever, really.
"It's only ever been done once before, so ... it's a pretty big year."
At 28 years old, Thompson has ridden horses her whole life, but only competed in rodeo for roughly half a dozen years.
After winning the rookie steer undecorating title at last year's finals, she said that none of her phenomenal achievements in 2023 would have been possible without her horse, Eddie.
And, as one passerby noted when congratulating Thompson during her interview with the Leader, "I hope you give him a cup of carrots tonight".
He's certainly earned it.
