'The atmosphere was absolutely electric': ABCRA finals close with sold-out night

The ABCRA National Finals ended with a bang last night, in front of one of their biggest-ever crowds.
The organisation's executive officer, Craig Young, was unsure of the exact crowd number but said there were "close to 3,600 or 3,700 here".
"The first two nights were certainly better and bigger than what we were last year," Young said.
"And tonight, it's nearly a record for us. Fully sold out plus 300 standing tickets sold."
Despite the heat, which was exacerbated by the sheer number of bodies in the AELEC arena, the crowd were treated to some of the highest-quality rodeo action in Australia.
Indeed, Young said, the ABCRA finals drew talent in from across the country and saw some of the most talented cowboys and cowgirls available converge in Tamworth.
"The atmosphere out there was absolutely electric tonight, and the riders performed to that," he said.
"It lifted them another gear, and they threw everything at it and gave everyone a good show."
