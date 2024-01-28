Sunflower tossing is a fun thing at Quirindi

It was a very bright start to Sunday for visitors to the Liverpool Plains.
The annual Sunflower Throwing Competition, held at the Quirindi Rural Heritage Village, putting technique to the test and bringing in visitors from far and wide for the event.
Quirindi local Graham Bullock told the Leader that interest in the bright yellow flowers has continued to blossom.
"We're finding that the growth of sunflowers has boosted tourism," he said.
"The shops are benefiting from the event and the silo art too, so it kind of goes hand in hand.
"Also, with the number of tourists we're getting for the crops, one farmer has had a steady flow of three or four car visits every day throughout the week."
When it is time for a competitor to step up to the plate, tossing a sunflower requires some concentration.
"The rules for today's event are that you can throw it anyway you want, but you have to stay behind the line," Mr Bullock said.
"And it is whenever it lands, not where it hits, wherever it stops rolling. So, the aim is to get as much roll on it as possible, but it does tend to curve and roll backwards."
Mr Bullock, who is the chairperson of the volunteer committee that runs the event, said that people are travelling from all over just to take part.
"There are people who have come down from Armidale for a throw, and last year's winner in the men's category came up from Newcastle," he said.
And the local community is benefiting from the investment in agritourism, with sunflowers being one of the many drawcards for visitors.
Quirindi farmer Neil Barwick said they used to be a popular crop on the plains, but they disappeared a number of years ago.
"We used to grow large areas of them, and we don't grow them anymore on a large scale; compared to sorghum or cotton, they do not compete," he said.
"But, in the last three years, we have planted half an acre of demonstration plots for visitors outside the area.
"They are a spectacular crop, and we love having visitors call in and say, 'hello'," he said.
