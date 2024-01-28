Buffeted by 'jealousy' while cocooned in success: the enemies at Norths' gate

Shane Rampling is back for another tilt at a kind of immortality.
He's surely not striving for that impossibly grand outcome. But if the veteran coach leads the Boggabri Kangaroos to their first top-grade premiership in 60 years in 2024, he would achieve it ... at least in Roos land.
As has been the case since Rampling led Boggabri back into the top flight in 2018, the mighty Bears loom as the main obstacle preventing them from achieving that.
And that reality was made abundantly clear last week when the Leader published the first instalment of our Group 4 club tracker. It showed that North Tamworth, the reigning eight-time premiers, have recruited well in the off-season.
Despite losing their 2023 co-captain Scott Blanch - the comp's best player, as well as seasoned prop Ben Jarvis - Bears mentor Paul Boyce said the depth of his squad was probably the best it had been for a few years.
In the same article, no new Boggabri signings were listed. However, Rampling said the club - who finished a win outside the top four last season - would soon announce a number of new players.
"We're just in the process of getting them registered and stuff like that," he said, adding that he wanted to "keep it under wraps" for now.
"I'm not one for big noting what we're doing, like another club that's around town," he said, in an apparent dig at Norths.
"But we're going along nice. I'm quite happy where we're at.
"We have lost some experience [notably Rob Doolan and Dylan Lake]. But I believe the guys that we've picked up will be capable of replacing that."
Last season, Boggabri again showed they were capable of beating the leading sides. In round one, they toppled North Tamworth for the first time since being promoted from the now-defunct second division.
"They've been the benchmark for eight years," Rampling said of Norths, but added that "the law of averages says you're gonna get beaten eventually".
And given Norths' success, human nature dictates that envious eyes would be trained on them.
"Obviously there's a bit of jealously, I think, just because they've won it [the title] every year," Rampling said, when asked how rival clubs perceived Norths.
"I don't wanna go into it too much. Obviously they benefit well from the Country Music Festival [festival-goers camp at the Bears' home ground]."
"Financially they're a strong and stable club. And any decent player that moves to Tamworth, they're gonna be attracted by the Norths proposition because they're so successful."
Therefore, it was up to the other clubs "to try and catch them", he said.
