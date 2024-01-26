A parade, Golden Guitars and Hands of Fame inductees our final top picks

The Country Music Parade returns as a major highlight of Day 9, January 27, of the Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF).
See your favourite artists in a much-loved TCMF tradition returning in a new format and with a new parade route. Parade participants will assemble in Peel Street between Roderick and Murray Streets (near the old velodrome site), then head north along Peel Street, before turning left into Fitzroy Street, then left onto Kable Avenue, to conclude at the intersection of Kable Avenue and Hill Street.
The other event on everyone's mind today is the Toyota 52nd Golden Guitar Awards, being staged at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on Day 9 of the Tamworth Country Music Festival. The red carpet event starts at 5pm, where you can see all your favourite artists as they arrive for the awards. The awards gala kicks off from 7.30pm.
Today's Toyota FanZone performances will start with Jake Davey at 10.10am, followed by Jade Gibson at 11.30am, Michael Carpenter and the Country Rock Collective at 11.50pm, Bella Mackenzie at 12.30pm, Brittany Maggs at 1.10pm, Jax Tonic at 1.30pm, Brooke Schubert at 1.50pm, Aaron Jurd at 2.10pm, Americana Showcase at 2.30pm, The Rams at 4.30pm, Sandy Louise at 4.50pm, Sunday Lemonade at 6pm, and Sam Buckley at 7pm.
The 10am Golden Gig session, held in the Family Zone on the Maccas Stage, will feature the winners of the 2024 Maccas Golden Gig event.
The 2024 Hands of Fame inductees, Shane Nicholson, Lonnie Lee and Elaine Pitt, will have their hand prints placed alongside 300 others at the renowned Hands of Fame cornerstone on the corner of Bridge Street and Kable Ave at 10.30am.
Head to the Peel River Gipps Street pedestrian footbridge at 11am to see the running of the 33rd Great Country Music Super Duck Race. Organised by the Lions Club of Tamworth, the race will be conducted just downstream of the footbridge, near Toyota Park, with plastic ducks released in the river to race downstream.
Also from 11am, Fanny Lumsden will be playing at Tamworth town hall, while Melinda Schneider: Story of My Life turns 21 gets underway at the Capitol Theatre.
If you are up for a short drive, head to the Peel Inn at Nundle to see the North Coast Axeman's Association Woodchop Competition from 12pm.
From 2pm the Anything Goes Farewell to Tamworth Show with Venessa Waara, Bruce Green, Donella, and Kinta Watts gets underway at the Kootingal Bowling Club.
For something a little more vintage in style, see The Roy Orbison Story at Tamworth's Capitol Theatre from 3pm.
Catch the last night of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) National Finals Rodeo at the AELEC from 6pm.
The Toyota FanZone opens at 9am with Mackenzie Lee from 9.30am, and Sarah Catania at 9.50am.
See the unveiling of the new plaque to adorn the Roll of Renown from 11am at the TRECC. The roll recognises and salutes those artists who have made a lasting and significant contribution to Australian country music and is one of the most prestigious industry awards.
Head to Toyota Park to see the Best of the Buskers Championship from 7pm, in an event which showcases the top 10 busking performers from 2024.
The amusement rides and sideshow alley will remain open until 10pm in the Family Zone.
Finally, time is running out to get your 2024 Toyota Country Music Hat and collectable pin from the Toyota Zone. Don't forget official TCMF merchandise is for sale from 10am on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy Streets.
