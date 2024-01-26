From small halls to the big stage, Fanny Lumsden is on a high

When Fanny Lumsden heard her name called out by American icon Dolly Parton for 2023 country album of the year, she did not have a chance to fully take it in.
"They pulled me off stage after I sang, and there was a lot going on," she said.
"There was a camera on me and I couldn't hear the broadcast very well. The next thing I knew, someone said, 'Oi, that's you!' and pushed me out onto stage.
"It wasn't until after I got to re-watch it that I got to hear Dolly call my name. I didn't have a speech prepared because I didn't think I was going to win, and I was in full shock."
Fanny said that moment felt like such a "special little piece" in the huge puzzle of her long career.
Now in 2024, she finds herself nominated for four Golden Guitars.
The Tallimba-born singer's journey into the country music industry has been one filled with numerous twists and turns, but she's always felt inspired by the storytellers around her.
"I grew up on a farm in Western NSW," she said.
"And with a family who are farmers and teachers, but all music lovers and musicians. My dad writes bush poetry and was always telling stories around the campfire.
"I was also born a show pony. We would take any opportunity on the farm to make any show, whether that be putting a circus on with our horses or being up on the landing of the woolshed, performing a show of some description."
She has always felt drawn to storytelling, which came naturally to her.
"It is a reflection of my lifestyle and life," she said.
But it was not a traditional path for Fanny into the industry; she decided to make her own way.
"I came to Tamworth for the first time in 2010. I went to university in Armidale and then I went to Sydney, and one of my roommate's dads was in The Bushwhackers. And my roommate joined my band," she said.
"We jumped up on stage with them and it went down so well. Then we came back every year after that."
But Fanny said it was her regional and rural hall shows that really kicked off her career.
"Before we were even involved in the country music industry, we were going out to halls in these communities and putting on shows in communities like the one I grew up in," she said.
"I love seeing everyone there, from kids to grandparents and everyone in between. I love the fact that the country hall shows were accessible to everyone. I want anyone to feel welcome and feel like they deserve to be there, it is not a special club or anything."
And Fanny has continued to build upon that foundation, bringing that mentality of acceptance and welcoming to her Australian and international audiences.
Her bright and bubbly personality can be seen in every nook and cranny of her life, including her vibrant fashion sense.
"I think it is a chance to be playful and fun. I don't believe in rules for anything," she said.
"I mostly wear vintage stuff, but there are no rules. If I find something I love, I love to wear it, and I also bring that into my band too."
Always sticking to her 'true self', Fanny hopes she can inspire other young artists to just be themselves, and "never conform to other expectations".
