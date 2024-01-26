Oxley's anchor splashed with red paint in suspected Australia Day protest

A memorial to explorer John Oxley has been splashed with red paint and the word "invasion" painted on the side in a suspected protest over Australia Day.
The anchor, which is situated on the corner of Manilla and Anchor roads, 10 kilometres north of Tamworth, commemorates the route taken by Lieutenant John Oxley in his exploration of NSW in 1818, and marks the spot where Oxley crossed the Peel River.
The foundation stone for a permanent memorial was originally erected in 1918 and was unveiled during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Peel Valley by John Oxley.
Tamworth Regional councillor Marc Sutherland said as a councillor and community member he does not condone the act, though he can see the frustration.
"It definitely shows a strong feeling within the community that the 26th is not an appropriate day to celebrate for a national celebration," he said.
"I don't support vandalism of public property and as a member of the heritage committee I don't want to see that level of heritage vandalised, but I can see how this is a sign of frustration.
"This is a sign of the community trying to make their message heard and their voices heard."
Cr Sutherland said January 26 is "such an emotional date [but] it's unfortunate that is has come out on the vandalism of a significant heritage item in the anchor, that can be painted over, as what seems to be a form of community protest".
"One of the upsides from a heritage perspective is it hasn't done permanent damage to that heritage item," he said.
"Aboriginal people have recognised the 26th of January as a day of mourning since the mid 1930s ... almost a hundred years ago.
"We're almost a hundred years down that timeline and the aboriginal community here in Tamworth are still saying the same thing, I don't see this as a conversation that's going to disappear.
"The early colonisation of this country was a traumatic experience."
In a post on social media Cr Mark Rodda said; "I do not condone vandalism of Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal European heritage and I find this reckless damage appalling and divisive at this time".
It's not the first time the memorial has been targeted in the lead up to January 26.
"It's a shame a topic of debate has translated into vandalism. This is the day for all Australians," then-mayor Col Murray said at the time.
