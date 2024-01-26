Check shows alarming number of caravan smoke alarms not working

Make sure your caravan has a working smoke alarm as well as a fire extinguisher (dry chemical powder) and a fire blanket located near the exit

Have an escape plan in case of fire and make sure nothing blocks your escape route

Ensure LPG cylinders are secured correctly to the caravan and that all fittings and hose lines are in good working order

Ensure you turn off any pilot lights before towing or when the towing vehicle's engine is running

Pre-plan how you can call Triple Zero (000) for help if you're travelling to locations with limited mobile coverage

Pack a portable radio to remain updated regarding weather conditions and fire restrictions that may be in force

Download the EmergencyPlus app. The app uses your mobile GPS data so we can get to you quickly if help is needed.

Smoke alarm batteries should be regularly tested and swapped out