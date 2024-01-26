Check shows alarming number of caravan smoke alarms not working

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters, conducting caravan safety inspections during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, have are concerned at the level of complacency around working smoke alarms.
Local FRNSW crews have visited parks in Tamworth's riverside camping area, inspecting caravan and campervan smoke alarms and providing safety advice.
The parks are at capacity.
Firefighters visited more than 160 caravans and recreational vehicles, replacing 75 smoke alarms that were not working.
They also replaced 20 smoke alarm batteries, that were either not working or missing from alarms.
FRNSW Zone Commander, Tom Cooper, said he was extremely concerned about the level of complacency around caravan smoke alarms.
"Almost half the caravans we visited did not have a working smoke alarm," Superintendent Cooper said.
"That's disturbing, a working smoke alarm may be the only thing that saves the lives of you and your loved ones in the event of a fire."
"In a few cases where the batteries were missing, the campers told our firefighters they'd removed them because cooking would often set off the alarms.
"The beeping might be annoying, but if your alarm's not working, it can't save you.
Superintendent Cooper said caravanners could consider purchasing photo-electric smoke alarms which aren't as sensitive to cooking and require smoke to break a beam to activate.
"Other smoke alarms we encountered were well past their 10-year shelf-life and had to be replaced," he said.
By legislation a working smoke alarm must be fitted to every caravan and another placed in any annex used as a sleeping area.
The fire crews also inspected gas cooking facilities and LPG cylinders onboard the vans.
The fittings and hoses all seemed to be in good order.
"We urge everyone to include smoke alarm checks when preparing their caravans and RV's," Superintendent Cooper said.
FRNSW advice for caravan/RV users:
