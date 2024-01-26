A thong fling, gumboot toss, and pumpkin roll are all fair dinkum Aussie activities

Arms were warmed up, the wind speed was checked, and some friendly rivalry was had at the Kootingal Lions Club annual Australia Day celebrations.
In the early hours of Friday, January 26, competitors converged at Memory Park to fling a thong, toss a gumboot or two, and even bowl butternut pumpkins, all in the spirit of Australia.
Kootingal Lions Club president Lee Rodger said the Aussie-inspired games gave people something fun and different to do on the day.
Local Andrew Stevenson picked up the thong fling perpetual trophy last year, and returned in 2024 to defend his title.
But despite his obvious prowess with the footwear, he was a little nervous about that first fling.
"We have a few more people here this year, so it should be some good competition," he told the Leader.
Mr Stevenson is a new resident of the little village, having relocated from Moree two years prior.
He said there is nothing like the thong fling competition back home.
"It is good they put this on, because they get the community together and it is a lot of fun," he said.
Mr Stevenson said the fling can be a little bit tricky.
"There is a bit of aim. It is essentially like throwing a frisbee that is a bit wonky," Mr Stevenson said.
"As thongs, they get a bit warped, but it is all about getting out and having fun."
Lions Club chief thong steward David Emanuel said the club has been hosting the Australia Day Breakfast for many years, but a decade ago they decided to add in the activities.
"A decade ago, we decided to add the games and the thong fling trophy. We have had participants from all over Australia, including Victoria and Queensland," he said.
The event even attracting the likes of 2013 under-50 national gumboot champion, Jenny Draper.
Ms Draper was in the area for the Tamworth Country Music Festival when she and her friends stumbled across the event in the guide.
"With the support of my wonderful friends, they encouraged me to come out and defend my title," she said.
"But, I must say, I haven't practiced a lot since my win back in 2013."
There is also quite a bit of strategy behind the toss.
"You gotta make sure there are no burrs on the gumboot, and you have to figure out if you are doing an overhand, underhand, or swing toss," she said.
"Check out the wind shear; choose the right size boot and method."
In the end Kootingal local John Barber took home the thong fling trophy for 2024, and last year's winner of the boot toss, Andrew Stevenson, made it back to back titles.
