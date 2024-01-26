TCMF Day 9: Country Music Parade, Hands of Fame, Golden Guitars

You've just about reached the finale.
Of course everything has been building to tonight's Golden Guitar Awards to be held the TRECC, but there's a bit going on before the winners are announced.
The return of a much-loved country music tradition for one thing.
Stepping off at 9am, Country Music Parade participants will assemble in Peel Street between Roderick and Murray Streets (near the old velodrome site), then head north along Peel Street, before turning left into Fitzroy Street, then left onto Kable Avenue, to conclude at the intersection of Kable Avenue and Hill Street.
Then at 10:30am head over to the Hands of Fame Park on the corner of Bridge Street and Kable Avenue.
Of course you won't want to miss The 33rd Great Country Music Super Duck Race.
The charity event will be conducted just downstream of the Gipps Street footbridge, near Toyota Park. Plastic ducks will be released in the river to race downstream.
'Country Rocks in the Park' kicks off at 7pm in Toyota [Bicentennial] Park.
While over at TRECC the Golden Guitars get underway from 7:30pm.
You can see all your favourite stars walk the red carpet from 5pm.
