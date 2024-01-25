'Passionate' journalist volunteer named Citizen of the Year at Gunnedah

Journalist and volunteer Marie Hobson has been named Gunnedah Citizen of the Year during the Gunnedah Shire Council's annual Australia Day Awards ceremony on Thursday, January 25.
Ms Hobson was described as being passionate about the Gunnedah community and making an outstanding contribution as a respected and professional journalist, as well as a valued volunteer.
She helped to launch the Gunnedah Times, is a member of the View Club, a swimming coach and has strongly supported the historical society, while serving on St Josephs Parish Council and St Marys Board of Management.
Lewis Donaldson was named Young Citizen of the Year after exhibiting a high level of dedication to the role of Captain at St Marys College in 2023.
The Ossie and Beryl Campbell Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Coralie Howe, a life member of Gunnedah CWA. Ms Howe was recognised for her generosity and willingness to be involved in many aspects of the Gunnedah community.
Gunnedah CWA was awarded the Community Achievement Award, for it's involvement in the local community since 1922. In recent years this has included coordinating practical support for drought, flood and education have been major projects, along with fundraising and lobbying government on important issues.
Agnes Kin Thurston received the Cultural Achievement Award to acknowledge her community involvement, showcasing not only her own Polynesian and Melanesian cultural descendency, but all the multicultural opportunities presented in the Gunendah Shire today.
Edd Heap has been integral in Gunnedah's community chess club for more than 36 years as a teacher and competitor, and been acknowledged for this support with the Eve Turner Perpetual Trophy.
The Max and Mikie Maas Good Neighbour Award was presented to Ian Franke for his "happy, caring nature that stands out to his neighbours". Mr Franke demonstrates his pride in the community of Gunnedah through his assistance to neighbours.
Khobi Devine was named the Sports Person of the Year acknowledging her advocacy for the growth of women's, girls and junior football in Gunnedah. Ms Devine captained the Poochettes senior women's AFL team to an exciting premiership win in a home grand final last year.
The Gunnedah Bulldogs Women's AFL Team, Poochettes, was named the Senior Sports Team of the Year.
Junior Sports Person of the Year went to Hugo Holmes, 11, who attends St Xavier's primary school and is a member of Gunnedah Motorcycle Club. His 2023 achievements included travelling to Illinois in America to win the Flat Track Grand National Championship in the 65cc production class and being named the Motorcycling NSW Junior Dirt Track Rider of the Year (17 years and under).
Andrew Frend received the Ivan Towns Memorial Award Coach of the Year award to acknowledge his more than 20 years experience coaching athletes at international, national, state, regional and local levels.
The Environmental Citizen of the Year award went to Sandy Thomson, an active member of Gunnedah Urban Landcare Group for nearly 20 years and treasurer for nearly 10 years.
