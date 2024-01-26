Photo gallery: all the action from the National Rodeo Finals

The high-octane action of ABCRA's National Finals Rodeo has continued at AELEC.
Leader snapper Gareth Gardner was at the venue on Thursday night, January 25, to take these great shots of the biggest event on the organisation's annual calendar.
ABCRA executive officer Craig Young said the happening was "going very well".
"The crowd was engaged with the event, making it an exceptionally fun night for all," he said of Thursday's action, adding: "Top competitors put on a great show."
Hundreds of fearless and highly skilled competitors have descended on Tamworth for the three-day finals, which conclude on Saturday, January 27.
Throughout the season, riders accumulate points at ABCRA-affiliated rodeos, with the top point-scorers in each rodeo discipline invited to compete at the national finals.
The schedule at Tamworth includes bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, team roping, rope and tie, and steer wrestling.
The event includes the best up and coming competitors, who take part in junior and juvenile disciplines.
