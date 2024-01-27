'I am shocked and honoured' by Bush Balladeer's award

Anthony Baxter is one of Australia's finest up-and-coming traditional bush ballad guitarists with numerous major accolades to his credit.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
On Wednesday, January 24, he added another string to his bow, after being named as the inaugural recipient of The Australian Bush Balladeers Association (ABBA) 'Bluey Francis Memorial Achievement Award'.
The Award was presented by ABBA President Peter Coad OAM at the Toyota Bicentennial Park 'Back to the Bush' concert.
The award's namesake, Bluey Francis, instigated the formation of The Australian Bush Balladeers Association in 2000, and was a great supporter of young talent.
"I am shocked and honoured to receive this accolade," Mr Baxter said of his achievement.
"I would like to thank The Australian Bush Balladeers Association for the Bluey Francis Memorial Achievement Award. [The award is] very much appreciated."
Based in Tamworth, Mr Baxter has achieved numerous awards and chart success for his instrumental work, both in Australia and overseas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.