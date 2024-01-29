Eyes on the sky as Tamworth listens to the untold tale of Skylab

An out-of-this-world experience is coming to the Tamworth Regional Astronomy and Science Centre.
The centre will host a special screening of a documentary on the United States' first orbital space station, Skylab, which orbited Earth for nearly a decade before crashing in Western Australia in 1979.
The movie's husband-and-wife director and producer, Dwight and Alex Steven-Boniecki, will be at the centre to give a special introduction to the screening and a Q&A after.
Mr Steven-Boniecki says he's also looking for anyone who lives in or around Tamworth with a connection to Skylab to get in touch with the centre and take part in the event.
"We're trying to get an astronaut to send in a greeting as well, but we'll see how that goes," Mr Steven-Boniecki told the Leader.
Skylab was NASA's first space station immediately following the Apollo program's last mission in the early 1970s.
But the story behind Skylab was scattered to the four corners of the Earth until the 2010s, when Mr Steven-Boniecki began compiling all the footage and records of the Skylab missions into the documentary Searching for Skylab - America's Forgotten Triumph.
"I got into the whole thing because I work in television and I wanted to know more about the cameras they used on the lunar missions," Mr Steven-Boniecki said.
As the filmmaker would find out, Skylab was where the use of TV technology in space really took off.
The documentary tracks the life of Skylab from initial design to its fated crash at Esperance in Western Australia in 1979.
Its director says the timing of the film's production was perfect, as many of the scientists and astronauts he interviewed for the movie died soon after its release.
"I never intended the film to be this epitaph on the grave sites of all these astronauts but that's what it's ended up being because we got them in the nick of time," Mr Steven-Boniecki said.
Another set of fortunate happenstance is bringing the movie to Tamworth.
"My brother and mother live here in Tamworth now, we grew up in Sydney but she's originally from rural Germany," Mr Steven-Boniecki said.
While visiting his family for Tamworth's annual country music festival, his mother pushed him up on a live stage with a local radio interviewer who had just been speaking to members of the Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club.
After the interview, Mr Steven-Boniecki was approached by Tamworth's deputy mayor Judy Coates, who proposed the idea to screen the film at the Tamworth Regional Astronomy and Science Centre.
While it may not be as glamorous as the film's IMAX screening at the Kennedy Space Centre last year, the director says he's just as excited for it to be shown in Tamworth due to the enthusiasm he's been hearing from locals.
"I don't know if it's because I'm Australian, but it's been much easier to get the film shown here than in the US. People are much more supportive and excited about it," Mr Steven-Boniecki said.
Those who miss the screening at the Tamworth Regional Astronomy and Science Centre on Thursday, February 1 at 5pm, can purchase the film at searchingforskylab.com.
